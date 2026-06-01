Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock: Is VRTX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

With a market cap of $116.9 billion , Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( VRTX ) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative medicines for serious diseases, including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, and acute pain. It serves patients worldwide through specialty pharmacies, distributors, hospitals, and clinics.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals fits this criterion perfectly. The company markets several approved therapies, such as TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, ALYFTREK, CASGEVY, and JOURNAVX, while advancing a diverse pipeline of innovative treatments across multiple therapeutic areas.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have declined 14% from its 52-week high of $507.92 . Over the past three months, its shares have fallen 12.1% , lagging behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) nearly 8% drop during the same period.

Longer term, VRTX stock is down 1.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLV's 11.1% gain. However, shares of the company have dropped 3.7% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than XLV’s 4.8% decrease over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since December 2025.

Vertex reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.47 on May 4, exceeding analyst expectations, while maintaining its full-year revenue forecast of $12.95 billion to $13.1 billion. The company’s newly launched cystic fibrosis therapy Alyftrek delivered strong growth, with sales rising 687% year-over-year to $424.4 million. In addition, Journavx, its non-opioid pain treatment, generated $29 million in Q1 revenue and recorded more than 350,000 prescriptions during the quarter, reflecting continued momentum beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. But, the stock fell 1.3% the next day.

In comparison, AMGN stock has performed weaker than its rival, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ) over the past 52 weeks, with REGN shares gaining 22.9%. Nevertheless, REGN stock has declined 21.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind VRTX stock.