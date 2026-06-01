Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock: Is VRTX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

With a market cap of $116.9 billion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative medicines for serious diseases, including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, and acute pain. It serves patients worldwide through specialty pharmacies, distributors, hospitals, and clinics.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals fits this criterion perfectly. The company markets several approved therapies, such as TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, ALYFTREK, CASGEVY, and JOURNAVX, while advancing a diverse pipeline of innovative treatments across multiple therapeutic areas.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have declined 14% from its 52-week high of $507.92. Over the past three months, its shares have fallen 12.1%, lagging behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) nearly 8% drop during the same period.
Longer term, VRTX stock is down 1.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLV's 11.1% gain. However, shares of the company have dropped 3.7% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than XLV’s 4.8% decrease over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since December 2025.
Vertex reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.47 on May 4, exceeding analyst expectations, while maintaining its full-year revenue forecast of $12.95 billion to $13.1 billion. The company’s newly launched cystic fibrosis therapy Alyftrek delivered strong growth, with sales rising 687% year-over-year to $424.4 million. In addition, Journavx, its non-opioid pain treatment, generated $29 million in Q1 revenue and recorded more than 350,000 prescriptions during the quarter, reflecting continued momentum beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. But, the stock fell 1.3% the next day.
In comparison, AMGN stock has performed weaker than its rival, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) over the past 52 weeks, with REGN shares gaining 22.9%. Nevertheless, REGN stock has declined 21.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind VRTX stock.
Despite the stock’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. VRTX stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 34 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $549.76 represents a premium of 26.1% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.