Cotton Posting Monday AM Gains

Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock

Cotton futures are up 69 to 75 points in most contracts on Monday. The US dollar index was $0.308 lower at $99.160. Crude Oil is up $4.50 at midday.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money cutting back 7,845 contracts of futures and options from their net long in cotton as of Tuesday, taking it to 54,200 contracts.

The Seam reported sales on 1,730 bales on Friday at an average of 74.18 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 5/29 at 86.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 12,477 on May 29 with the certified stocks level at 237,993 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 76.84, up 69 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 80.33, up 74 points,