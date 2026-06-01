Is United Parcel Service Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $90.7 billion , United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) is a global package delivery and logistics company that provides transportation and supply chain solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through its U.S. Domestic Package and International Package segments, offering time-definite delivery services for documents, packages, and freight via air and ground networks.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and United Parcel Service fits right into that category. UPS provides freight forwarding, contract logistics, customs brokerage, healthcare logistics, and e-commerce shipping solutions.

Shares of the U.S. logistics giant have fallen 13.7% from its 52-week high of $122.41 . UPS shares have declined 8.6% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite's ( $NASX ) nearly 19% increase during the same period.

UPS stock has gained 6.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX's 16.1% gain over the same period. In the longer term, shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have returned 8.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 41.2% surge.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving averages since October last year.

UPS shares fell nearly 4% on Apr. 28, because although the company reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.07, management left its full-year guidance unchanged , projecting revenue of approximately $89.7 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 9.6%. The market was also concerned about underlying business weakness, as total revenue declined 1.4% year-over-year to $21.2 billion, while U.S. domestic revenue fell 2.3% to $14.1 billion due to an expected decline in package volume.

Additionally, Supply Chain Solutions' revenue dropped 6.5% to $2.54 billion, missing the consensus estimate, reinforcing concerns about uneven demand despite strength in the international segment.

In comparison, rival FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) has outperformed UPS stock. Nevertheless, FedEx shares have soared 14.6% on a YTD basis and 51.8% over the past 52 weeks.