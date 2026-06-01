Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines to treat various diseases worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $65 billion and develops product candidates to treat eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, infectious, and rare diseases, as well as cancer and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” REGN fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the biotechnology industry.

However, REGN stock is down 25.1% from its 52-week high of $821.11 touched on Jan. 09. Moreover, REGN has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining 21.4% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 4.2% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has surged 3.9%, lagging behind DOWI’s 21.2% gain.

REGN has been trading below its 200-day moving average since the end of April and also below its 50-day moving average since mid-May.

On Apr. 29, REGN stock declined 6.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $3.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $9.47, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its peer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( VRTX ), REGN has outperformed. Over the past year, VRTX stock has risen marginally .