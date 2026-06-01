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AT&T Stock: Is T Underperforming the Communication Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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AT&T, Inc_ sign by- jetcitimage via iStock
AT&T, Inc_ sign by- jetcitimage via iStock

With a market cap of $195.1 billion, AT&T Inc. (T) is one of the largest telecommunications and connectivity providers in the United States and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company offers wireless communication services, high-speed fiber internet, broadband connectivity, business networking solutions, cybersecurity services, and enterprise communications for both consumers and businesses. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and AT&T fits this criterion perfectly. AT&T serves millions of wireless subscribers and broadband customers across the U.S. and is a major player in the country's 5G and fiber infrastructure expansion.

Shares of the telecom company have slipped 16.8% from its 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has declined 11.5% over the past three months, trailing the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC), which has fallen 2% over the same time frame. 

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AT&T stock is down marginally on a YTD basis, outperforming XLC’s 1.7% drop. However, in the longer term, shares of the company have slumped 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLC’s 13.6% rise over the same time frame. 

From a technical standpoint, the stock has been trading under its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April, indicating a downtrend. 

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AT&T has underperformed the broader market over the past year mainly due to concerns about its slow growth profile, heavy capital expenditures, competitive pressures in the U.S. wireless industry, and the continued decline of its legacy wireline business. While the company has delivered steady subscriber additions and fiber broadband growth, investors have remained cautious because AT&T is spending billions of dollars on network expansion and fiber deployment, which has weighed on free cash flow and limited near-term earnings growth.

In contrast, rival Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has outpaced AT&T stock. VZ stock has soared 17.4% on a YTD basis and 10.9% over the past 52 weeks.

Nevertheless, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 28 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $30.63 is a premium of 23.5% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
T 24.80 -0.08 -0.32%
AT&T Inc
VZ 47.81 -0.20 -0.42%
Verizon Communications
XLC 115.69 -0.98 -0.84%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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