Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Medtronic Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Medtronic Plc logo-by 360b via Shutterstock
Medtronic Plc logo-by 360b via Shutterstock

Galway, Ireland-based Medtronic plc (MDT) develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $94.8 billion and operates through Cardiovascular Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio and Diabetes segments. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” MDT fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical devices industry.  

MDT stock reached its 52-week high of $106.33 on Nov. 26, 2025, and has slipped 30.6% from that peak. The stock has declined 24.2% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which rose 19% during the same time frame.   

www.barchart.com    

Over the longer term, however, the scenario remains the same. MDT is down nearly 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 41.2% return of the NASX over the same period.   

MDT has been trading below its 200-day moving average since March and also below its 50-day moving average since February. 

www.barchart.com  

On May 20, MDT stock declined marginally following the announcement of its intent to acquire SPR Therapeutics, Inc. (SPR), a privately held medical technology company and a recognized leader in temporary, percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) therapies for chronic pain management. The announcement also included a $650 million transaction cost for the acquisition, which strengthens MDT’s core franchises. 

When stacked against its closest peer in the medical devices industry, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares have tanked 53.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming MDT stock.   

Wall Street’s view of MDT stock is moderately optimistic. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $105.83 suggests 43.4% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,972.62 +55.15 +0.20%
Nasdaq Composite
BSX 48.31 -0.80 -1.63%
Boston Scientific Corp
MDT 73.81 -1.76 -2.33%
Medtronic Inc

Most Popular News

OS ANGELES, CA_ November 20, 2016 Businessman Mark Cuban at the 2016 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre, LA Live by Featureflash Photo Agency 1
Billionaire Mark Cuban Asks Why Insurance Companies Pay $2,500 for an MRI When ‘a Center Down the Street’ Only Charges $350
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 2
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 3
The Quantum Computing Boom Is Back. IBM Proves It Is the Smartest Stock to Buy
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Isn’t Nvidia. It’s Time to Take Your Foot Off the Gas with MU Stock.
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 5
Barclays Says Sandisk’s New AI Contracts Could Change the Memory Industry
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.