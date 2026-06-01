Is Medtronic Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Galway, Ireland-based Medtronic plc ( MDT ) develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $94.8 billion and operates through Cardiovascular Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio and Diabetes segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” MDT fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical devices industry.

MDT stock reached its 52-week high of $106.33 on Nov. 26, 2025, and has slipped 30.6% from that peak. The stock has declined 24.2% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which rose 19% during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, however, the scenario remains the same. MDT is down nearly 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 41.2% return of the NASX over the same period.

MDT has been trading below its 200-day moving average since March and also below its 50-day moving average since February.

On May 20, MDT stock declined marginally following the announcement of its intent to acquire SPR Therapeutics, Inc. (SPR), a privately held medical technology company and a recognized leader in temporary, percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) therapies for chronic pain management. The announcement also included a $650 million transaction cost for the acquisition, which strengthens MDT’s core franchises.

When stacked against its closest peer in the medical devices industry, Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX ) shares have tanked 53.8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming MDT stock.