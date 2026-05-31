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ServiceNow Stock: Is NOW Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock

With a market cap of $128.2 billion, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is a leading provider of cloud-based digital workflow solutions that help organizations automate and streamline business operations across industries worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products spanning IT services, customer service, security, risk management, human resources, and workflow automation, enabling enterprises to improve efficiency and enhance user experiences. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Salesforce fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, ServiceNow serves customers globally and continues to expand its capabilities through innovation, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven solutions.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have dipped 41.2% from its 52-week high of $211.48. Over the past three months, shares of the company have increased 15.2%, which lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) surge of 37.7% during the same period.

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The technology giant's stock has declined 18.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLK’s 32.7% increase. In the longer term, shares of ServiceNow have dropped 39.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 65.2% gain over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

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Shares of ServiceNow fell 17.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22 as the company projected a lower-than-expected full-year subscription adjusted gross margin of 81.5%, below analysts’ estimate, primarily due to the impact of recent acquisitions, including the Armis deal. Investors were also concerned that subscription revenue growth faced an approximately 75-basis-point headwind from delayed closings of several large on-premise deals in the Middle East caused by ongoing regional conflict. 

Although Q1 revenue rose 22% year-over-year to $3.77 billion and the company raised its full-year subscription revenue forecast to $15.74 billion - $15.78 billion, the weaker margin outlook overshadowed the otherwise strong growth and guidance.

In comparison, rival Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has outperformed NOW stock. Micron Technology's shares have surged 240.2% on a YTD basis and 909.6% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite NOW stock’s underperformance, analysts are strongly optimistic about its prospects. It has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 45 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $145.90 is a premium of 17.3% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 191.02 +4.17 +2.23%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
NOW 124.37 +15.64 +14.38%
Servicenow Inc
MU 971.00 +47.48 +5.14%
Micron Technology

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