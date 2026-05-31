ServiceNow Stock: Is NOW Underperforming the Technology Sector?

With a market cap of $128.2 billion , ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW ) is a leading provider of cloud-based digital workflow solutions that help organizations automate and streamline business operations across industries worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products spanning IT services, customer service, security, risk management, human resources, and workflow automation, enabling enterprises to improve efficiency and enhance user experiences.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Salesforce fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, ServiceNow serves customers globally and continues to expand its capabilities through innovation, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven solutions.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have dipped 41.2% from its 52-week high of $211.48 . Over the past three months, shares of the company have increased 15.2% , which lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) surge of 37.7% during the same period.

The technology giant's stock has declined 18.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLK’s 32.7% increase. In the longer term, shares of ServiceNow have dropped 39.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 65.2% gain over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of ServiceNow fell 17.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22 as the company projected a lower-than-expected full-year subscription adjusted gross margin of 81.5%, below analysts’ estimate, primarily due to the impact of recent acquisitions, including the Armis deal. Investors were also concerned that subscription revenue growth faced an approximately 75-basis-point headwind from delayed closings of several large on-premise deals in the Middle East caused by ongoing regional conflict.

Although Q1 revenue rose 22% year-over-year to $3.77 billion and the company raised its full-year subscription revenue forecast to $15.74 billion - $15.78 billion, the weaker margin outlook overshadowed the otherwise strong growth and guidance.

In comparison, rival Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) has outperformed NOW stock. Micron Technology's shares have surged 240.2% on a YTD basis and 909.6% over the past 52 weeks.