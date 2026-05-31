How Is Pfizer's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

With a market cap of $149.2 billion , Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets medicines and vaccines across a wide range of therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. It also engages in contract manufacturing and strategic collaborations with partners including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas, BioNTech, and Boltz, PBC to advance innovative drug development.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Pfizer fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio spans cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, immunology, oncology, rare diseases, and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, with well-known brands such as Eliquis, Prevnar, Comirnaty, Paxlovid, and Ibrance.

Shares of the New York-based pharma giant have decreased 8.9% from its 52-week high of $28.75 . PFE stock has slipped 5.3% over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 6.7% drop over the same time frame.

PFE stock is up 5.1% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLV’s 3.4% decline. However, in the longer term, shares of the company have increased 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLV’s 13.7% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since November last year. Nevertheless, it has fallen below its 50-day moving average since late April.

Shares of Pfizer recovered marginally on May 5 after the company reported Q1 2026 results , with adjusted EPS of $0.75 beating expectations despite an 18% year-over-year decline, and revenue rising 5% to $14.5 billion. Investor sentiment was supported by strong performance from key products, including Eliquis sales of $2.17 billion, up 13% year-over-year and above the consensus estimate, while the Prevnar franchise generated $1.69 billion, also exceeding expectations.

The stock's gains were limited because Pfizer only reaffirmed rather than raised its 2026 revenue guidance of $59.5 billion - $62.5 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80 - $3, while investors remained concerned about Paxlovid revenue falling 62% to $186 million, looming patent expirations for Eliquis and Vyndaqel, and the absence of planned share repurchases in 2026.

In comparison, rival Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) has lagged behind PFE stock on a YTD basis, with AMGN shares rising 2.9%. But, AMGN stock has returned nearly 21% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing PFE stock.