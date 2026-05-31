How Is Pfizer's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

With a market cap of $149.2 billion, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets medicines and vaccines across a wide range of therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. It also engages in contract manufacturing and strategic collaborations with partners including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas, BioNTech, and Boltz, PBC to advance innovative drug development.
Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Pfizer fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio spans cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, immunology, oncology, rare diseases, and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, with well-known brands such as Eliquis, Prevnar, Comirnaty, Paxlovid, and Ibrance.
Shares of the New York-based pharma giant have decreased 8.9% from its 52-week high of $28.75. PFE stock has slipped 5.3% over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 6.7% drop over the same time frame.
PFE stock is up 5.1% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLV’s 3.4% decline. However, in the longer term, shares of the company have increased 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLV’s 13.7% return over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since November last year. Nevertheless, it has fallen below its 50-day moving average since late April.
Shares of Pfizer recovered marginally on May 5 after the company reported Q1 2026 results, with adjusted EPS of $0.75 beating expectations despite an 18% year-over-year decline, and revenue rising 5% to $14.5 billion. Investor sentiment was supported by strong performance from key products, including Eliquis sales of $2.17 billion, up 13% year-over-year and above the consensus estimate, while the Prevnar franchise generated $1.69 billion, also exceeding expectations.
The stock's gains were limited because Pfizer only reaffirmed rather than raised its 2026 revenue guidance of $59.5 billion - $62.5 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80 - $3, while investors remained concerned about Paxlovid revenue falling 62% to $186 million, looming patent expirations for Eliquis and Vyndaqel, and the absence of planned share repurchases in 2026.
In comparison, rival Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has lagged behind PFE stock on a YTD basis, with AMGN shares rising 2.9%. But, AMGN stock has returned nearly 21% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing PFE stock.
Due to the stock’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. PFE stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 28 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $29.28 is a premium of 11.8% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.