Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Philip Morris Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Philip Morris International Inc Marlboro - by bmcent1 via iStock
Philip Morris International Inc Marlboro - by bmcent1 via iStock

With a market cap of $276.5 billion, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is one of the world's largest tobacco and nicotine-product companies. Headquartered in Stamford, the company offers cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, e-vapor, and oral nicotine products. 

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and PM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the tobacco industry. PM is best known for selling cigarette brands such as Marlboro, which remains the world's leading international cigarette brand

This tobacco titan is currently trading 8.1% below its 52-week high of $193.05, recorded recently on May 19. Shares of PM have soared 5.1% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI4.2% return over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

On a YTD basis, shares of PM are up 10.6%, compared to DOWI’s 6.2% rise. In the longer term, however, PM has plunged marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 21.2% gain over the same period. 

To confirm its bullish trend, PM has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May. 

www.barchart.com 

On May 11, shares of Philip Morris rose 5.6% after the FDA issued guidance indicating it would not prioritize enforcement actions against certain nicotine products with pending and accepted premarket tobacco applications. The regulatory update eased approval-related concerns for the company and supported investor sentiment.

PM has notably lagged behind its rival, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), which rallied 37% over the past 52 weeks. However, PM has outpaced BTI’s 9.1% YTD rise. 

Looking at PM’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $196.08 suggests a 10.5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BTI 61.79 -1.13 -1.80%
British American Tobacco Industries ADR
$DOWI 51,032.46 +363.49 +0.72%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
PM 177.38 -1.19 -0.67%
Philip Morris International

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Micron Isn’t Nvidia. It’s Time to Take Your Foot Off the Gas with MU Stock.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 3
Qualcomm Stock Just Hit New Record Highs. Investors Can Thank a ByteDance Deal.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why AMD Stock Is Guaranteed to Beat Nvidia
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Unusual Options Activity in Key ETFs Unveils 3 Trade Ideas Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.