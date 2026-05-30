Is Philip Morris Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $276.5 billion, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is one of the world's largest tobacco and nicotine-product companies. Headquartered in Stamford, the company offers cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, e-vapor, and oral nicotine products.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and PM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the tobacco industry. PM is best known for selling cigarette brands such as Marlboro, which remains the world's leading international cigarette brand

This tobacco titan is currently trading 8.1% below its 52-week high of $193.05, recorded recently on May 19. Shares of PM have soared 5.1% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 4.2% return over the same time frame.

On a YTD basis, shares of PM are up 10.6%, compared to DOWI’s 6.2% rise. In the longer term, however, PM has plunged marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 21.2% gain over the same period.

To confirm its bullish trend, PM has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May.

On May 11, shares of Philip Morris rose 5.6% after the FDA issued guidance indicating it would not prioritize enforcement actions against certain nicotine products with pending and accepted premarket tobacco applications. The regulatory update eased approval-related concerns for the company and supported investor sentiment.

PM has notably lagged behind its rival, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), which rallied 37% over the past 52 weeks. However, PM has outpaced BTI’s 9.1% YTD rise.

Looking at PM’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $196.08 suggests a 10.5% premium to its current price levels.