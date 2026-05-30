You’ve Likely Never Heard of This Stock, But Data Center Demand Just Took Shares to New 52-Week Highs

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Power electronics firm Vicor Corporation (VICR) saw its shares reach a fresh 52-week high of $361.89 on May 27, but they are down 10.3% from that level. While the stock is not well known, investors piled into it as a company tied to AI infrastructure and data centers. The market is increasingly treating Vicor as a leveraged play on AI server power density. While this market corner is somewhat obscure, it has recently become popular.

Vicor's technology is being adopted for vertical power delivery in next-generation AI accelerators, positioning the company as a critical enabler of AI hyperscalers' massive capital expenditures, with full-year 2026 revenue guidance raised to nearly $570 million amid strong investor confidence in the AI power mega-trend.

On May 26, the company also bumped its Q2 revenue guidance from $126 million to $142 million. This was based on Vicor’s rising product revenues, and part of it came from an additional licensee, an OEM, to its patented power system technology. This license revenue incurs essentially no manufacturing costs, which makes it attractive to Vicor’s margins.

The company’s technology is becoming handy for AI infrastructure buildouts, as it enables higher power density and efficiency in smaller form factors. This has become important because computing workloads are now requiring more power. Moreover, Vicor’s licensing revenue adds another layer to this growth, as intellectual property rights suggest that competitors are struggling to design around Vicor’s technology.

About Vicor Stock

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based on patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company specializes in high-efficiency power conversion modules that convert electrical power from sources such as AC outlets or batteries into the specific direct current required by electronic circuits.

Vicor serves business-to-business customers in computing, industrial automation, robotics, transportation, vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites, and aerospace and defense markets. It has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion.

Over the past 52 weeks, Vicor’s stock has gained 665.34%, primarily driven by exploding demand for its high-efficiency power conversion modules in AI data centers and high-performance computing applications. And year-to-date (YTD), the stock has been up 195.52%.

With the stock’s skyrocketing gains, its valuation has also become considerably stretched. On a forward-adjusted basis, Vicor’s price-to-earnings (non-GAAP) ratio of 113.78 times is significantly higher than the industry average of 20.06 times.

Vicor's Q1 Revenue and Backlog Surge on Soaring AI Data Center Power Demand

For the first quarter of 2026, Vicor reported $112.97 million in net revenue, reflecting a 20.2% year-over-year (YOY) increase and highlighting rising demand for high-performance computing. The majority of the company’s revenues were generated by its products, with this segment reaching $98 million, up 17.8% from the prior-year period.

Vicor recorded $16.88 million in income from operations, which is a huge turnaround from an operating loss in the year-ago period. Its EPS (on a diluted basis) increased from $0.06 in Q1 2025 to $0.44 in Q1 2026. Most notably, the company’s backlog totaled $301 million, implying a 75% YOY and a 70% sequential increase.

In fact, Wall Street analysts expect Vicor’s bottom line to grow. For the current fiscal year, profit is expected to increase by 3.8% annually to $2.71 per diluted share, followed by a 128% growth to $6.18 per diluted share in the next fiscal year. However, for the second quarter, analysts expect a 49.5% YOY decline in the EPS to $0.46.

What Analysts Think About Vicor’s Stock

Recently, analysts at Needham raised Vicor’s price target from $260 to $350, while maintaining a “Buy” rating. Needham analysts cited the company’s increased Q2 2026 revenue guidance. Roth Capital analysts kept a “Buy” rating on Vicor’s stock and raised the price target from $245 to $285 after its stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings. The analyst firm cited rising demand in growth and product and licensing sales, while noting that its orders were robust, with a healthy backlog.

Vicor is gaining praise on Wall Street, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the five analysts rating the stock, a majority of four analysts have given it a “Strong Buy” rating, while only one analyst gave a “Moderate Buy” rating. The consensus price target of $305 represents a 6.32% downside from current levels.