Robinhood Markets Just Introduced AI Agents for Banking and Trading. Here’s What You Should Know Before Buying HOOD Stock.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is known for disrupting established financial norms. It was the first to deliver commission-free trading for retail investors, it opened crypto to the general public, and in a move that could define trading in the AI era, it has now launched two more products that retail traders will love.

The products include the Agentic Credit Card and Agentic Trading. It should be pretty self-explanatory what they’re supposed to do. One lets your AI agent carry out banking transactions on your behalf, while the other does the trading in your trading account. This sounds scary at first. What happens if your agent runs away with all your money? While that’s not going to happen, the public may want to take their time getting used to it. All disruptive technologies can be hard to use at first, but Robinhood is allowing you to ease into it.

On the banking side, you can set up a limit to ensure your agent doesn’t spend more money than they are allowed to. On the trading side, you can set up a separate portfolio for the AI agent to manage, thus protecting your main holdings from the AI’s decision-making. You can also kill both the agents instantly with a single tap, but whatever transactions the agents have carried out are fully the user’s responsibility.

On the technical side, the company is implementing the agents using the model context protocol (MCP). Think of it as a pipeline that allows your agent to get into your account and do whatever you want it to do. You can connect multiple agents, including Claude, ChatGPT, Codex, and Cursor, among others. The open-standard approach from Robinhood is deliberate. Their mission isn’t to lock you in with a single AI vendor. In a typical Robinhood fashion, they give you the ability to integrate any AI model you prefer. As long as the model can integrate with the MCP, you’re good to go.

About Robinhood Markets Stock

Robinhood Markets is a financial services platform that became famous for pioneering zero-commission trading. The company now operates a retail brokerage service, crypto trading facility, and prediction markets, among others. The company is led by Vladimir Tenev and is based in Menlo Park, California.

HOOD's share performance has been abysmal since October 2025. The stock has lost half its value, but that could all change depending on the success of agentic banking and trading. For the last four months, it has traded within a narrow band, allowing investors to accumulate the stock with ease.

The stock is now trading 42% above its 52-week low. However, a poor Q1 performance has left investors confused about what to make of the stock’s valuation. When crypto is hot, HOOD experiences a positive sentiment, but volumes shrinking by half year over year in Q1 means the valuation discount is justified. And it’s not like the stock is cheap. While 2026 is expected to be poor, the company could grow its earnings at high teens over the next three years, according to Wall Street. This doesn’t really justify a 40x forward P/E, but if agentic trading takes off, the multiple could expand further.

This is a risk investors take with disruptive technologies. There is a lot of value but hardly any margin of safety. You’re buying the stock hoping it disrupts the AI trading industry. If it doesn’t, the risk could look ugly.

Robinhood Markets Posts 15% Topline Growth

Robinhood announced its Q1 2026 earnings on April 28. Total revenue was up 15% YoY to $1.07 billion, while the EPS grew 3% to $0.38. Additionally, it bought back 3.1 million shares of the company.

Going forward, HOOD intends to invest another $100 million in building the infrastructure for Trump Accounts. These are tax-advantaged traditional IRA accounts for children. The management was asked about the launch of AI advisors, but failed to give a definite date. On the question of pushback from some states regarding prediction markets, the company leadership pointed out that this was a jurisdictional dispute and would be handled accordingly.

What Are Analysts Saying About Robinhood Markets Stock

In April and May, the stock received multiple downward price target revisions, consistent with the poor stock performance. Morgan Stanley lowered its price target from $95 to $77.14 on May 18, and that’s where the stock had been trading until very recently. Analysts continue to stay divided on this one, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. However, the average analyst price target of just above $100 suggests there’s a little room for upside.