Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Holding Mostly Steady Trade on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash
Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with front months down as much as 58 points and other contracts up 2 points. The US dollar index is $0.149 lower at $98.820. Crude Oil is the pressure factor, down $2.08/bbl, money is flowing out ahead of the weekend, with the President looking over the proposed agreement between the US and Iran.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 153,622 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/21. That was a 4-week high. There was also 112,041 RB in new crop sales in that week, back down from last week. Shipments were tallied at 317,706 RB, a 3-week high. 

The Cotlook A Index was down 125 on 5/28 at 86.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 257 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 225,516 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 76.19, down 58 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 79.5, down 3 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 80.61, up 2 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.09 -0.16 -0.20%
Cotton #2
CTN26 76.03 -0.74 -0.96%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 79.47 -0.06 -0.08%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 1
Qualcomm Stock Just Hit New Record Highs. Investors Can Thank a ByteDance Deal.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
2 Reasons Why AMD Stock Is Guaranteed to Beat Nvidia
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 3
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Options Activity in Key ETFs Unveils 3 Trade Ideas Here
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Slip Before the Open as U.S.-Iran Flare-Up Lifts Oil and Bond Yields, PCE Inflation Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.