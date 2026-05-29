TDOC Stock Pops as Teladoc Teams Up With Walmart

The Teladoc logo displayed on a smartphone screen by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock

Teladoc Health (TDOC) shares closed sharply higher on May 28 after the company said its virtual care services are now available through Walmart’s (WMT) Better Care Services platform.

The partnership builds upon a January 2026 collaboration in which TDOC’s BetterHelp mental health offering was launched on the same WMT platform.

Despite recent gains, Teladoc stock remains down roughly 5% versus its year-to-date high.

Here’s Why Walmart News Matters For Teladoc Stock

TDOC shares rallied on the announcement because it connects the firm’s telehealth offerings with Walmart’s massive consumer base across nearly 5,000 pharmacy locations in the U.S.

However, Bank of America’s senior analyst Allen Lutz doesn’t expect a meaningful impact on the company’s financials in the near term.

In his research note, Lutz argued that distribution partnerships like this take time to ramp up and rarely move the needle on top-line revenue immediately.

At best, the Walmart news is a “modest positive” for New York-headquartered Teladoc Health, he told clients.

Note that TDOC’s relative strength index (RSI) has also moved into the early 70s, signaling overbought conditions that often trigger profit-taking.

The Case For Selling TDOC Shares Into Strength

Investors should practice caution in chasing the post-announcement momentum in Teladoc shares due to the company’s deteriorating financials.

In the latest reported quarter , its consolidated revenue came in down 2.5% on a year-on-year basis, weighed down by a 9% decline in the BetterHelp segment.

Crucially, insiders have predominantly sold TDOC in the trailing six months, indicating executives aren’t particularly confident about what the future holds for this telehealth firm.

Teladoc started this year with an accumulated deficit of more than $16.4 billion – including recurring non-cash goodwill impairment charges.

This means that past acquisitions have not lived up to their initial valuations and may continue to weigh on TDOC’s balance sheet as the year unfolds.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Teladoc Health

Wall Street analysts aren’t particularly constructive on TDOC stock either for the next 12 months.

According to Barchart , while the consensus rating on Teladoc Health remains at “Moderate Buy,” the mean price target of $7.24 does not indicate any further upside from current levels.

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