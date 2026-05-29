AbbVie Stock: Is ABBV Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that engages in the research and development, manufacturing, commercializing, and sale of medicines and therapies worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $386.3 billion , the company offers Skyrizi to treat autoimmune diseases; Rinvoq to treat inflammatory diseases; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta to treat blood cancers, among others.

Companies with a market capitalization of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." ABBV fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the general drug manufacturers industry.

However, the stock currently trades 10.5% below its 52-week high of $244.81 recorded on Oct. 01, 2025. ABBV has declined 5.6% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 5.9% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, ABBV has delivered a different performance. The stock has grown 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 14.6% surge of XLV over the same period. ABBV has been trading below its 200-day moving average since April and above its 50-day moving average since this month.

On Apr. 29, ABBV stock grew 3.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $15 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.65, also exceeding Wall Street’s estimates. AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.08 to $14.28 per share.

When stacked against its rival, Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) has surged 51.4% over the past year , rallying ABBV.