Is Chevron Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Houston, Texas-based Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $364.5 billion and operates through Upstream, Downstream, and All Other segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." CVX fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the integrated oil and gas industry.

However, CVX stock is down 14.9% from its 52-week high of $214.71 touched on Mar. 30. Moreover, CVX has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining 2.2% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 3.5% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has surged 34.3%, rallying DOWI’s 20.4% gain.

CVX has also been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, showcasing long-term bullish strength. The stock has, however, traded below its 50-day moving average since this month.

On May 1, CVX stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $48.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.41, also topping Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its peer, Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ), CVX has underperformed. Over the past year, XOM stock has surged 43.4% .