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UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is UNH Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a diversified healthcare enterprise with a market cap of $348.7 billion. It focuses on improving clinical outcomes by combining massive financial scale with a deeply integrated, nationwide network of healthcare providers and digital technology systems.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and UNH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare plans industry. The company’s core specialty and differentiating factor is its deeply integrated model that pairs UnitedHealthcare, a massive provider of health benefits and insurance plans, with Optum, an advanced health services platform that delivers data-driven clinical care, technology solutions, and pharmacy care services to optimize outcomes across the entire care continuum.

The company is currently trading 5.3% below its 52-week high of $404.15, reached on May 13. Shares of UNH have surged 30.4% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV5.8% drop during the same time frame.

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In the longer term, UNH has rallied 28.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLV's 14.8% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of UNH are up 15.9%, compared to XLV’s 2.5% drop.

To confirm its bullish trend, UNH has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-April, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early April. 

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On Apr. 21, UNH reported impressive Q1 results, sending its shares up about 7% as investors welcomed the upbeat performance. Its revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $111.7 billion, while adjusted earnings of $7.23 per share exceeded Wall Street forecasts. The strong performance was driven by solid execution across both the UnitedHealthcare insurance segment and the Optum business, particularly in pharmacy benefit management and care delivery services. Noting its solid quarter, management lifted its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, up from its earlier outlook of above $17.75.

UNH has also outpaced its rival, Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV), which surged 3.9% over the past 52 weeks and 12% on a YTD basis.

Looking at UNH’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $399.60 suggests a 4.5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 150.88 +2.09 +1.40%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
UNH 382.53 -1.48 -0.39%
Unitedhealth Group
ELV 392.75 +1.28 +0.33%
Elevance Health Inc

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