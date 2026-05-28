Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Close with Strength on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures closed with most contracts steady to 90 cents in the green and June down 62 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.64 on Thursday afternoon, down $1 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 12 cents on May 26 at $90.58. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was up 76 cents at $99.11 per cwt. The rib and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 476,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.413 million head. That is down 24,837 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $96.975, down $0.625,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $102.125, unch,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $100.925, up $0.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 102.125s unch unch
Lean Hogs
HEM26 96.975s -0.625 -0.64%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 100.925s +0.075 +0.07%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Why Micron Stock Might Have a Math Problem
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Palantir Might Soon Take Over the Intelligence Agencies. Here’s What It Means for PLTR Stock
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb on AI Optimism and U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Hopes
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 4
Jesus Has a Stock Portfolio: NVDA, MSFT, and Other Tech Giants that the Church of Latter-Day Saints Is Betting Big On
Nasdaq headqwaters on Times Square, New York City by Goran Vrhovac via Shutterstock 5
Why Traders Are Watching Bull Call Spreads on GOOGL
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.