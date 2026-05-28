Corn Posts Gains on Thursday

Corn futures closed with contracts 2 ½ to 4 ¾ cent gains across the board on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 cents to $4.17.

EIA data from this morning showed 1.089 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of 5/22, down 22,000 bpd from the previous week. Stocks were up 93,000 barrels to 24.968 million barrels. Exports of ethanol were down 47,000 barrels per day in that week to 102,000 bpd, as refiner inputs of ethanol rose 20,000 bpd to 937,000 bpd.

USDA Export Sales data will be out on Friday, with traders looking for 0.9 to 2 MMT of 2025/26 corn sales in the week of 5/21. New crop business is estimated to total 300,000 to 500,000 MT.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 133,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimate the Argentina corn crop at 34.7% harvested.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.55 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.17, up 4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.64 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.82 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,