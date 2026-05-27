American Airlines Stock Pops on New Starlink Contract

Airplanes parked at gates by Miguel Angel Sanz via Unsplash

American Airlines (AAL) shares inched higher today as investors continue to cheer the airline's team-up with billionaire Elon Musk’s infrastructure firm SpaceX.

The newly announced contract will see AAL outfit more than 500 narrowbody Airbus aircraft with high-speed Starlink satellite Wi-Fi beginning in the first quarter of 2027.

Including today’s gains, American Airlines stock is up nearly 50% versus its year-to-date low.

Significance of the Starlink Deal for American Airlines Stock

Securing Starlink connectivity is a bullish catalyst for AAL stock as it directly addresses passenger retention.

As airlines increasingly pivot toward offering free in-flight internet to drive loyalty program sign-ups, the battlefield has rapidly shifted from internet availability to internet speed.

Starlink’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites deliver low-latency, multi-gigabit connectivity capable of gate-to-gate streaming and gaming.

By matching the tech standard already adopted by rivals United Airlines (UAL) and Hawaiian, American Airlines is eliminating a key friction point for lucrative corporate travelers and premium flyers.

This could help the carrier avoid losing valuable market share to technologically superior fleets.

Should You Invest in AAL Shares Today?

Beyond this immediate tech upgrade, American Airlines shares’ longer-term bull case rests on solid underlying demand and attractive valuation.

The airline stock is currently going for just 0.17x sales , which represents a meaningful discount to peers, including Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Plus, AAL is actively modernizing its older narrowbody interior cabins, adding power outlets and larger overhead bins, to prepare them for extended service, not near-term, costly retirements.

Other than capital efficiency, high-margin premium cabin revenue, and rising managed corporate bookings, technicals also warrant sticking with American Airlines in 2026.

The carrier currently sits handily above its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the early 70s indicating intense buying pressure.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on American Airlines

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts remain bullish on AAL shares for the remainder of this year.