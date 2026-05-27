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An $80 Billion Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock Now

Larry Ramer - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Nvidia's (NVDA) recently announced $80 billion share buyback initiative — along with a list of increasingly appealing positive catalysts, its valuation, and impressive growth — makes NVDA stock appealing for value investors looking for increased exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

Notably, chipmakers like Nvidia have been performing very well in recent months and, although Nvidia's growth could decelerate over a longer timeframe due to intensifying competition, its other attributes should enable shares to outperform the market in the medium-to-long term. Still, in light of its huge market capitalization and Wall Street's justified competition concerns, NVDA stock may not see exceedingly huge upside from here.

About Nvidia Stock

The runaway leader of the rapidly growing AI chip market, Nvidia’s market capitalization has now reached $5.2 trillion, making it one of the most successful companies globally if not the most successful. Some of the firm's biggest customers are hyperscalers, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META). Nvidia also partners with OpenAI and other AI devlopers.

Fueled by huge demand for its chips, Nvidia’s revenue has soared exponentially since 2022. Most recently, the chipmaker generated more than $81 billion in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, representing a huge gain of 85% year-over-year (YOY).

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Nvidia's Growing List of Positive Catalysts

As demand surges for CPUs in the field of AI, Nvidia appears to be well-positioned to exploit this emerging trend. According to CFO Collette Kress, the company expects to generate roughly $20 billion in standalone CPU revenue in 2026. Nvidia has also unveiled tech that supports “autonomous drive-ready software,” enabling it to capitalize on the revolution in autonomous vehicles. Included in its early customers are five Asia-based auto heavyweights: Hyundai, Nissan (NSANY), Isuzu (ISUZY), BYD (BYDDY) and Geely (GELYF).

Meanwhile, with multiple projects based on its technologies, Nvidia is also likely to capitalize meaningfully on the proliferation of robots and physical AI. "I’m hoping that within the next five years, [the] physical AI and robotics segment is going to grow incredibly fast,” said CEO Jensen Huang.

Outside of its technology, the company's newly authorized $80 billion share buyback initiative should help lift shares. Nvidia also has $38.5 billion of funds designated for buybacks that it still has not used as of the end of Q1.

Finally, boosted by the AI revolution, chip stocks have performed very well recently. Shares of the PHLX Semiconductor Index ($SOX) have jumped 25% in the past month and have surged 83% year-to-date (YTD). Assuming this trend continues, NVDA stock should continue to climb.

NVDA Stock Still Has Its Limitations

Despite NVDA stock's huge growth overall, shares have advanced only 13% so far in 2026, drastically underperforming the PHLX Semiconductor Index's jump during the same period. One factor behind Nvidia's huge underperformance may be its gigantic market capitalization of $5.2 trillion, which makes the name seem extremely expensive. Another obstacle may be increasing competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta, which Nvidia will likely have to face over the longer term.

Still, with a fresh $80 billion available for share buybacks and a strong list of catalysts, NVDA stock has further potential. It just may not generate the same huge returns for investors from here.


On the date of publication, Larry Ramer had a position in: BYDDY , AMZN , AMZU . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 414.17 -1.86 -0.45%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 210.10 -4.76 -2.22%
Nvidia Corp
GOOGL 391.36 +2.48 +0.64%
Alphabet Cl A
META 614.71 +2.37 +0.39%
META Platforms Inc
ISUZY 14.0800 -0.0500 -0.35%
Isuzu Motors ADR
GELYF 2.4380 -0.0320 -1.30%
Geely Automble Hldgs Ltd
AVGO 420.10 -1.91 -0.45%
Broadcom Ltd
NSANY 4.9096 +0.1096 +2.28%
Nissan Motor Ltd ADR
AMD 491.67 -12.22 -2.43%
Adv Micro Devices
BYDDY 11.5800 -0.2600 -2.20%
Byd CO Ltd ADR
$SOX 12,723.87 -153.04 -1.19%
PHLX Semiconductor Index
AMZN 270.00 +4.71 +1.78%
Amazon.com Inc

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