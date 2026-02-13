Barchart.com
Nat-Gas Prices Recover as Cold US Weather Forecast to Return

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock

March Nymex natural gas (NGH26) on Friday closed up by +0.026 (+0.81%).

March nat-gas prices recovered from early losses on Friday and settled higher as short covering emerged when updated weather forecasts called for colder US weather to return at the end of this month, potentially boosting heating demand for nat-gas.  

Nat-gas prices initially moved lower on Friday after the Commodity Weather Group said forecasts show warmer-than-normal temperatures across the US Midwest and South through February 22, with near-record-high temperatures concentrated in the Midwest.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Friday was 113.9 bcf/day (+9.5% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 95.3 bcf/day (-19.1% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 19.2 bcf/day (-1.3% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are bearish for prices.  The EIA on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.97 bcf/day from last month's estimate of 108.82 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs last Friday posting a 2.5-year high.

Natural gas prices surged to a 3-year high on January 28, driven by the massive storm that disrupted the US with Arctic cold weather.  The well below normal temperatures caused freeze-ups in gas wells, disrupted production in Texas and elsewhere, and drove a spike in demand for natural gas for heating.   About 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas came offline, or about 15% of total US natural gas production, due to freeze-ups.

As a bullish factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 7 rose +15.42% y/y to 91,4595 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 7 rose +2.59% y/y to 4,315,797 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was supportive for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 6 fell by -249 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -258 bcf but well above the 5-year weekly average draw of -146 bcf.  As of February 6, nat-gas inventories were down -3.6% y/y and -5.5% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies.  As of February 10, gas storage in Europe was 36% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 52% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 13 rose by +3 to a 2.5-year high of 133 rigs.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


Reserve Your Spot