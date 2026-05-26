Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2

Nvidia (NVDA) is a semiconductor and AI computing company that has fundamentally redefined the technology landscape. Founded in 1993 and based in Santa Clara, California, Nvidia pioneered graphics processing unit (GPUs) and has since evolved into the backbone of global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

From powering generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to enabling autonomous vehicles, robotics, and sovereign AI deployments, Nvidia's accelerated computing platforms — including its flagship Blackwell architecture and the next-generation Vera Rubin platform — are now mission-critical to hyperscalers, enterprises, and governments worldwide.

Here's what investors should now as the company gets ready for its latest appearance at COMPUTEX 2026.

Nvidia Stock Performance

Nvidia stock has returned approximately 63% over the past 12 months and has achieved an annualized return of around 70% over the past decade, dramatically outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has averaged roughly 15% annually over the same period. Over the past five years, Nvidia's total return stands at more than 1,200%, underscoring its dominance as a long-term compounder.

Against the S&P 500 Information Technology Index ($SRIT), NVDA stock's trailing 12-month return also far surpasses the broader tech index, reflecting the market's conviction in AI-driven secular growth and Nvidia's unrivaled positioning within it.

Nvidia Results Beat Estimates

Nvidia posted first-quarter 2027 results on May 20. Revenue surged 85% year-over-year (YOY) to $81.6 billion, smashing Wall Street's consensus estimate of approximately $78.9 billion. Diluted EPS came in at $1.87, up 140% YOY and 18% sequentially, comfortably ahead of analysts' forecast of $1.77 per share. Data-center revenue — the AI compute growth engine — hit a record $75.2 billion, up 92% YOY and 21% quarter-over-quarter, once again proving insatiable enterprise and hyperscaler demand for AI chips and accelerated computing infrastructure.

Non-GAAP gross margins came in at 75%, essentially flat with the prior quarter and representing a dramatic recovery from Q1 2026's margin of 60.8%, which had been severely depressed by a $4.5 billion H20 export charge. Core operating profit surged 147% YOY, with core operating margins rising to 65.6%.

Nvidia also announced an $80 billion expansion of its share buyback authorization and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share. That reflects strong free cash flow generation and management's long-term confidence in the business.

For Q2 2027, Nvidia guided for $91 billion in revenue, well above the $86.8 billion Wall Street consensus estimate, while noting that the outlook assumes zero data center compute revenue from China. CFO Colette Kress confirmed that the next-generation Vera Rubin platform will ship in Q3 2027 and ramp aggressively, with the company targeting $20 billion in CPU revenue this fiscal year, opening what she called a brand new $200 billion total addressable market (TAM) for Nvidia.

Nvidia Ready for COMPUTEX 2026

At the upcoming COMPUTEX 2026 trade show in Taiwan, which starts on June 2, Nvidia is expected to spotlight its Vera CPUs, purpose-built processors designed specifically for agentic AI workloads. At its keynote on June 1, Nvidia will likely showcase Vera's impressive capabilities. Compared to traditional x86 alternatives, Vera can reportedly deliver up to 1.5 times faster speeds, 2 times better performance, and 4 times higher rack density.

Analysts at GF Securities “conservatively” estimate Vera CPU shipments of 1.2 million units in fiscal 2027 and 4.2 million in fiscal 2028. What makes Vera particularly compelling is its architecture within Nvidia's Rubin Pod system, where GPU-to-CPU ratios approach nearly 1:1 and could stretch to 1:4 as frontier AI models like Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT grow more complex. This signals a massive, largely untapped opportunity for Vera CPU adoption across global data centers.

How Should You Play NVDA Stock?

With Nvidia's Vera CPU momentum building ahead of COMPUTEX 2026 and agentic AI adoption accelerating across global data centers, the investment case remains compelling. Wall Street overwhelmingly agrees. NVDA stock carries a consensus “Strong Buy” rating across 49 analyst ratings, with 43 "Strong Buy" ratings, three "Moderate Buy" ratings, two "Hold" ratings, and one "Strong Sell." The mean price target stands at $296.20, implying approximately 39% potential upside from current levels.

For investors seeking long-term exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout, NVDA stock continues to present a high-conviction opportunity backed by strong fundamentals, a dominant product roadmap, and robust institutional confidence.