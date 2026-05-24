1 Outstanding AI Stock You’ll Regret Ignoring 10 Years From Now

While fortunes have turned favorable for many tech companies as artificial intelligence (AI) has entered the picture, not every AI stock will become a long-term winner. However, one company that I believe stands out in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market is specialized cloud computing provider CoreWeave (CRWV).

CoreWeave stock has surged roughly 47% so far this year, outperforming the broader market. The company remains in hyper-growth mode, aggressively expanding its infrastructure footprint to meet the soaring demand of high-performance computing. While that strategy comes with meaningful risks, it also positions CoreWeave as a potential winner in AI cloud infrastructure over the next decade.

CoreWeave Could Become More Valuable Over Time

While traditional cloud providers serve every type of customer, CoreWeave’s business focuses on high-performance AI computing, such as powerful Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs. This specialization has made CoreWeave one of the most aggressive and fastest-growing players in the AI cloud market. Nvidia and CoreWeave's strategic partnership for building AI infrastructure and data centers has also put a spotlight on the company. According to Nvidia’s recent 13F filing, the chip giant now owns 47.21 million shares of CRWV stock valued at roughly $3.6 billion.

In the first quarter, CoreWeave reported 112% year-over-year (YOY) growth in revenue to $2.1 billion. Its revenue backlog also climbed to $99.4 billion, almost four times higher than the prior-year quarter. The company expects 36% of this backlog to be recognized within the next two years, with 75% potentially turning into revenue over the next four years.

Encouragingly, CoreWeave is now diversifying its customer base to reduce customer concentration risk. In Q1, the company added Anthropic as a client to support the Claude family of AI models. CoreWeave also inked new orders with Meta Platforms (META) , including a massive $21 billion agreement in early April. Management stated that "the world's four preeminent AI model developers now rely on CoreWeave Cloud, as do 9 of the 10 AI leaders outside of China.”

Furthermore, the company has added organizations working on robotics, autonomous driving (AD), scientific discovery, and world models. These customers, which include World Labs, PhysicsX, and Sunday Robotic, have contributed more than $1 billion in backlog.

CoreWeave’s infrastructure footprint continues to expand rapidly. The company recently crossed 1 gigawatt of active power capacity and expects to push beyond 1.7 gigawatts by the end of 2026. It now operates close to 50 data centers and secured more than 400 additional megawatts of contracted power during Q1 alone. Looking ahead, management believes the company can scale beyond 8 gigawatts of active power by 2030.

While CoreWeave is best known as an AI GPU infrastructure supplier, it is now expanding into a full-stack AI cloud platform. It provides integrated CPUs, networking, storage, software solutions, and developer tools to assist customers with training, inference, and agentic AI workloads.

Don’t Ignore the Risks

Now, let’s talk about the risks. Because CoreWeave specializes only with AI, it is also riskier than traditional cloud providers that are bigger, more diversified and financially stronger. For now, CoreWeave is borrowing and spending enormous amounts of money to build AI infrastructure to meet high demand. In the quarter, it secured more than $20 billion of debt and equity capital year-to-date (YTD), while cutting its blended financing costs.

During the Q1 earnings call, management stated that the company now has no debt maturities until 2029, excluding self-amortizing contract-backed debt and OEM vendor financing. However, even a modest decline from extreme demand to normal demand could pressurize its profits and CRWV stock. The company reported a net loss of $740 million in Q1, yet it expects to spend between $31 billion and $35 billion in capital expenditures in 2026.

More recently, CoreWeave borrowed another $3.1 billion to build more AI infrastructure. It appears capital markets are showing growing confidence in CoreWeave’s ability to benefit from long-term AI demand.

Is CRWV Stock Still a Good Decade-Long Bet?

AI demand is unlikely to disappear. In fact, experts believe AI adoption is still in its early stages. Hyper-growth companies like CoreWeave also often look expensive and risky in their early years. If AI gets deeply embedded into the global economy as many analysts predict, CoreWeave could be one of those rare AI infrastructure opportunities that could become a winner 10 years from now.

Analysts rate CRWV stock as an overall “Moderate Buy.” Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 12 rate it a “Hold,” and one says it is a “Strong Sell.” The average target price of $134.90 indicates 28% potential upside from current levels. Meanwhile, the high target price of $180 implies a potential rally of 71% over the next 12 months.