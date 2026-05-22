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Corn Closes Friday with Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay
Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay

Corn futures closed the Friday session with contracts 1 to 2 cents higher, as July was up 7 ½ cents this week. December firmed up 5 ½ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up a penny to $4.23 1/2. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

A couple private export sale announcements were reported this morning, with 493,700 MT to Mexico (225,000 MT for 25/26 and 268,700 MT for 26/27) and 110,000 MT to unknown (50,000 for 25/26 and 60,000 MT for 26/27).

The weekly CFTC update from Friday showed managed money trimming back their net long by 6,129 contracts in the week ending on 5/19. That took their net long position in corn futures and options to 293,354 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 79.873 MMT of corn sold for export for the 2025/26 marketing year (shipped or unshipped), which is 26% above the same period last year. That is 95% of the USDA export number and near the 96% average pace.

A couple South Korean importers purchased corn in tenders overnight, buying 203,000 MT of optional origin corn.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.63 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $4.23 1/2, up 1 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.69 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.86 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.39 3/8, up 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 486-4s +1-4 +0.31%
Corn
ZCU26 469-6s +1-2 +0.27%
Corn
ZCN26 463-2s +1-0 +0.22%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4866 +0.0150 +0.34%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2346 +0.0104 +0.25%
US Corn Price Idx

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