Uber Is Weighing a Takeover of Delivery Hero. What That Means for UBER Stock.

Uber Technologies (UBER) stock is in focus on Friday following reports that the ride-hailing giant is exploring a full takeover of the food delivery company Delivery Hero (DELHY).

The San Francisco-headquartered firm is reportedly working with advisers and has been speaking to other Delivery Hero investors about its interest in taking full ownership.

UBER stock has been somewhat of a disappointment for investors in 2026, currently down roughly 20% versus its year-to-date high.

Significance of the Delivery Hero Deal for Uber Stock

A Delivery Hero acquisition would hand UBER a formidable international food delivery footprint spanning Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East — markets where it currently has limited or no direct presence.

Such a transaction will strengthen the company’s positioning against its chief rival, DoorDash, in foreign markets, given that it has been expanding rather aggressively outside the United States.

Folding in DHER may also improve UBER’s delivery segment margins through scale, and give its 50 million Uber One members far more reasons to stay inside the Uber ecosystem.

The Nasdaq-listed firm currently has over $16 billion in remaining performance obligations, which makes UBER shares even more attractive to own in 2026.

Why Else Are UBER Shares Worth Owning in 2026

Long-term investors should also consider buying UBER stock because the company is on track to operate autonomous vehicle trips in up to 15 cities by the end of this year.

Note that Waymo is already running about a quarter-million paid rides per week through its UBER partnership.

At the time of writing, Uber is going for about 25x forward earnings , an attractive valuation for a company that saw gross bookings grow an exciting 25% year-on-year in Q1 to $54 billion.

Most importantly, a $2 billion and growing ads business, a $1.25 billion Rivian (RIVN) robotaxi deal, and hotel bookings via Expedia (EXPE) round out a super app story that is still in early innings.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Uber Technologies

Wall Street analysts also remain largely bullish on UBER shares for the remainder of 2026.

The consensus rating on Uber Technologies sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $106 indicating potential upside of roughly 50% from here.