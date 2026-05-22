Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Falling Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay

Cotton futures are down 50 to 77 points at Friday’s midday. The US dollar index was $0.003 lower at $99.215. Crude oil was up $0.54 on the day to $98.89. The market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

USDA’s Export Sales report has the total cotton export commitment level at 10.994 million RB, which is 1% below last year. That is 98% of the USDA export projection and behind the 106% average.  

The Seam reported 962 sales on Thursday at an average of 75.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 75 points on May 21 at 91.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3,746 on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 213,969 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 77.21, down 77 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 79.14, down 59 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 79.98, down 60 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 79.24s -3.34 -4.04%
Cotton #2
CTN26 77.53 -0.45 -0.58%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 79.46 -0.27 -0.34%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Intuit Inc logo-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 1
Intuit Is Slashing More Than 3,000 Jobs. Why Wall Street Is Punishing INTU Stock for the AI Pivot.
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia Delivered a Stellar Quarter. Its Unusual Options Activity Points to 2 Asymmetric Bets on NVDA Stock.
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Oil Rises on U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Uncertainty, PMI Data in Focus
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall on Doubts Over a US-Iran Peace Deal
Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash 5
How to Generate Income While Staying Bullish on Amazon Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.