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Cotton Bouncing Early on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock

Cotton prices are up 39 to 50 points early on the Friday session. Futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 198 to 362 points across the board. The US dollar index was $0.151 higher at $99.165. Crude oil was down $0.26 on the day to $98.00. The market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 131,792 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/14. That was a 3-week high and 7.86% above the same week last year.   Pakistan was the buyer of 65,300 RB, with 23,100 RB sold to Vietnam. There was also 215,962 RB in new crop sales in that week, a MY high. Much hos that was sold to Pakistan at 206,100 RB, with 4,500 RB sold to Indonesia. Shipments were tallied at 289,351 RB, a 9-week low. Vietnam was the destination of 110,800 RB with 28,700 RB headed to Turkey. 

The Cotlook A Index was back down 140 points on May 20 at 92.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 6,820 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 210,223 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 77.98, down 362 points, currently up 34 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.73, down 323 points, currently up 43 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 80.58, down 319 points, currently up 41 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 79.24s -3.34 -4.04%
Cotton #2
CTN26 78.27 +0.29 +0.37%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.13 +0.40 +0.50%
Cotton #2

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