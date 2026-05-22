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Hogs Look to Close Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were under pressure on Thursday, with contracts down 60 cents to $2.15. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, down just 47 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.58 on Thursday afternoon, down 18 cents from the day prior due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 45 cents on May 19 at $91.00. The CME will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 31,561 MT for the week ending on 5/14, a 3-week high. Shipments were tallied at 34,297 MT, a calendar year low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was up 17 cents at $95.64 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were lower, with the belly down $6.45. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 478,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.899 million. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week and 25,344 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $95.125, down $2.150,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $100.025, down $1.950

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $100.225, down $1.600,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 100.025s -1.950 -1.91%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 95.125s -2.150 -2.21%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 100.225s -1.600 -1.57%
Lean Hogs

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