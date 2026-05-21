Cotton Falls on Thursday

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 198 to 362 points across the board. The US dollar index was $0.151 higher at $99.165. Crude oil was down $0.26 on the day to $98.00.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 131,792 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/14. That was a 3-week high and 7.86% above the same week last year. Pakistan was the buyer of 65,300 RB, with 23,100 RB sold to Vietnam. There was also 215,962 RB in new crop sales in that week, a MY high. Much hos that was sold to Pakistan at 206,100 RB, with 4,500 RB sold to Indonesia. Shipments were tallied at 289,351 RB, a 9-week low. Vietnam was the destination of 110,800 RB with 28,700 RB headed to Turkey.

The Cotlook A Index was back down 140 points on May 20 at 92.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 6,820 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 210,223 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 77.98, down 362 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.73, down 323 points,