Hogs Collapse on Thursday

Lean hog futures were under pressure on Thursday, with contracts down 60 cents to $2.15. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.58 on Thursday afternoon, down 18 cents from the day prior due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 45 cents on May 19 at $91.00.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 31,561 MT for the week ending on 5/14, a 3-week high. Shipments were tallied at 34,297 MT, a calendar year low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was up 17 cents at $95.64 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were lower, with the belly down $6.45. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 478,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.899 million. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week and 25,344 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $95.125, down $2.150,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $100.025, down $1.950