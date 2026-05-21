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SoftBank Dumps Uber Stock, But Uber’s Growth Is Accelerating

Yiannis Zourmpanos - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Uber Technologies Inc logo on phone-by DenPhotos via Shutterstock
Uber Technologies Inc logo on phone-by DenPhotos via Shutterstock

SoftBank (SFTBY) has completely sold off its position in Uber Technologies (UBER), according to a recent 13F filing. With UBER stock already trading significantly below its 52-week high of $101.99, this news may naturally trigger panic among investors. After all, SoftBank played a crucial role in the development of Uber before its initial public offering (IPO).

However, investors shouldn't get ahead of themselves, as Uber is currently experiencing no problems whatsoever with its operations. On the contrary, the company recently reported a strong quarter marked by a 20% increase in trips, 25% growth in gross bookings to $53.7 billion, and 33% growth in adjusted EBITDA to $2.5 billion.

Here's what investors should know.

About Uber Stock

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Uber operates one of the largest mobility, delivery, and logistics networks in the world. The company's platform brings together riders, drivers, restaurants, couriers, merchants, and freight customers in global markets. 

With a market capitalization of $151.8 billion, the price of UBER stock currently stands near $74. That represents a roughly 27% drop from the 52-week high of $101.99, yet an 8% rise from Uber's 52-week low of $68.46. Notwithstanding the expectation that SoftBank's exit will have more negative effects on shares, UBER stock looks relatively stable from a fundamental point of view.

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UBER stock is not necessarily a bargain with its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.1 times and price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.9 times. However, considering that Uber is delivering over 20% growth in gross bookings and expanding its operating income, this valuation seems reasonable. The question is whether you should consider Uber to be a mature transportation business or a platform that still has room for growth.

Uber Beats on Earnings

In the first quarter of 2026, Uber posted revenue of $13.2 billion, which was 14% higher compared to the previous year. GAAP operating income grew by 57% to reach a record $1.9 billion. GAAP EPS amounted to $0.13, impacted by a $1.5 billion pre-tax headwind from the revaluation of equity investments. Meanwhile, non-GAAP EPS increased 44% year-over-year (YOY) to reach $0.72.

For Q2, the company guided for gross bookings of $56.25 billion to $57.75 billion, implying 18% to 22% YOY growth on a constant-currency basis. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be between $0.78 and $0.82, marking 31% to 38% growth. Such guidance is not typical for a company with a broken growth story.

The thing is that Uber One continues to grow, reaching 50 million members who account for about half of gross bookings in the company's Mobility and Delivery segments. This is important because Uber One members tend to generate better retention, frequency, and platform monetization.

All told, SoftBank's recent exit might have been driven more by a shift in the portfolio than any negative sentiment toward Uber. The same filing included exits from Circle Internet Group (CRCL) and Lemonade (LMND), along with a significant reduction in its T-Mobile (TMUS) stake. SoftBank's sale of UBER stock may have just been part of a broader strategy.

What Do Analysts Expect for Uber Stock?

Analysts continue to hold a generally positive outlook on Uber, assigning a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. The mean target price of $106.42 implies potential upside of 44% from current levels. Meanwhile, the highest target of $150 implies 103% potential upside, while the lowest target of $72 suggest a possible 2% fall from here.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TMUS 190.90 +0.74 +0.39%
T-Mobile US
LMND 56.97 -0.39 -0.68%
Lemonade Inc
CRCL 115.41 +3.79 +3.40%
Circle Internet Group Inc Cl A
SFTBY 20.1000 +2.3500 +13.24%
Softbank Grp ADR
UBER 73.61 -0.99 -1.33%
UBER Technologies Inc

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