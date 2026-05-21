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Cotton Falling at Thursday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Green cotton boll via shutterstock
Green cotton boll via shutterstock

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 300 to 366 points on the Thursday session. The US dollar index was $0.306 higher at $99.320. Crude oil is up $1.75 on the day to $100.08.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 131,792 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/14. That was a 3-week high and 7.86% above the same week last year.   There was also 215,962 RB in new crop sales in that week, a MY high. Shipments were tallied at 289,351 RB, a 9-week low.

The Cotlook A Index was back down 140 points on May 20 at 92.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 6,820 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 210,223 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points last week at 71.87 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 77.94, down 366 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 79.73, down 323 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 80.54, down 323 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

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CTV26 79.50 -3.08 -3.73%
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CTZ26 79.73s -3.23 -3.89%
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