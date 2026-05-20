AMD’s AI CPU Opportunity Is Getting Bigger and So Is the AI-Driven ‘Boom’ for AMD Stock

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has already been one of the standout performers of the AI era, but a growing body of evidence suggests that its opportunity in the CPU market may be expanding faster than many investors previously anticipated. While much of the AI conversation over the past two years has centered on GPUs, a new narrative is taking shape — one that places CPUs back at the heart of the AI infrastructure stack.

New reports indicate that AMD continued to gain server CPU market share in the first quarter at the expense of Intel (INTC). That shift is particularly significant because it comes at a time when the industry is entering what some describe as a new era of CPU importance. As AI models move from training to inference, CPUs are becoming increasingly critical for orchestrating workloads, managing memory, and handling the growing number of inference tasks required in real-world deployments.

For AMD, which has steadily improved its competitive position with its EPYC lineup, this trend could translate into substantial revenue upside. The key question now is whether the stock’s powerful rally already reflects this expanding opportunity — or whether there's still meaningful room to run. Let’s take a closer look.

About Advanced Micro Devices Stock

Advanced Micro Devices is a globally recognized semiconductor firm specializing in the development and distribution of high-performance computing (HPC) products. AMD offers a broad range of products, including AI accelerators, x86 microprocessors, and GPUs, available both as standalone components and integrated within other systems. The company’s product lineup includes well-known brands like Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics.

AMD’s market capitalization now stands at $686 billion, putting it close to the $700 billion mark after surpassing $600 billion for the first time earlier this month. It now ranks as the 14th-largest company by market cap in the United States. Shares of the chipmaker have almost doubled on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, fueled by growing enthusiasm around the role of its CPUs in AI hardware.

AMD Continues to Take Server CPU Market Share From Intel

The AI industry has rapidly evolved, with the focus now shifting from training to inference — the stage where models are deployed in real-world applications. The rise of AI agents, autonomous bots that carry out digital tasks for users, has driven a spike in demand for inference computing. As CPUs are key for inference, AMD — one of the largest CPU vendors — is benefiting significantly from this structural shift.

The latest reports indicate that AMD’s position in the CPU business is only getting stronger. UBS recently noted that AMD continued to gain market share in the CPU market for AI servers in Q1. Moreover, it did so at the expense of its primary rival, Intel.

In a research note last week, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri wrote that AMD’s market share rose 230 basis points year-over-year (YOY) to 27.4% (on a server CPU unit basis), while Intel’s share fell 370 basis points to 54.9%. AMD’s position strengthened as EPYC adoption continued to broaden across hyperscale cloud platforms, enterprise rollouts, and AI/HPC infrastructure. Intel also ceded market share to Arm Holdings (ARM), which picked up 140 basis points to reach 17.7%. “Arm and AMD units outgrew and continued to gain share at the expense of [Intel],” said the analyst.

In another positive development for AMD, Intel’s share of x86 market revenue fell 490 basis points to 53.8% while AMD climbed to 46.2%. Intel’s server units declined 1% quarter-over-quarter, compared with a 15% increase for AMD. That means AMD now has nearly half of all x86 server CPU revenue while shipping roughly one-third of total units, highlighting the significantly higher average selling prices of its processors.

Arcuri believes AMD is well-positioned for the next phase of the AI race, thanks to its industry-leading core counts and multithreading capabilities, which enable it to handle agentic workloads with multiple sub-agents running on a single device. UBS said that, after the server CPU market grew 21% YOY in 2025, it does not expect a slowdown in 2026, as hyperscaler capex is projected to rise nearly 81% YOY and agentic AI drives further CPU demand. Meanwhile, total server CPU shipments rose 19% in Q1 compared with the same period a year earlier.

How Big Can AMD’s Server CPU Business Become?

Arcuri estimates that the total addressable market (TAM) for server CPUs will expand from roughly $30 billion in 2025 to $170 billion by 2030, fueled by growing demand for processors in AI workloads. That view was recently echoed by AMD CEO Lisa Su, who emphasized the growing role of CPUs in AI data centers and said that server CPU TAM could expand to $120 billion by 2030. Notably, just six months ago at its Analyst Day in November, AMD estimated the server CPU market at roughly $60 billion, growing at an annual rate of 18%.

Now, let’s do some math to assess AMD’s opportunity in the CPU market. Please note that I will be using the most conservative inputs in my calculations.

Returning to the UBS note, Arcuri estimated that Arm will command 40% to 45% of the server CPU market by units in 2030, while Intel and AMD are projected to split the remaining share roughly evenly. Using conservative assumptions, AMD’s unit market share would be 27.5%, which is the same as it is today. Note that AMD’s revenue share far exceeds its unit share, as its processors have significantly higher average selling prices. For example, the current ratio of revenue share to unit share stands at 1.69 times. However, let’s assume a more conservative long-term ratio of 1.5 times, implying a revenue share of 41.25%.

If AMD commands a 41.25% share of a $120 billion server CPU market (using the more conservative figure provided by Su), that would equate to roughly $50 billion in annual server CPU revenue in 2030. That’s roughly three times what AMD's entire data-center segment — which also includes GPUs — generated in 2025. And that estimate remains quite conservative, given that Su has said the company is aiming for a more than 50% share of the server CPU market.

The key point here is that the server CPU TAM could see further upward revisions as agentic AI scales, potentially unlocking an even larger revenue opportunity for AMD. And again, the estimates above don’t even factor in the company’s rapidly expanding AI GPU opportunity, networking products, or broader data-center ecosystem. With AMD continuing to gain share from Intel, hyperscaler AI spending accelerating sharply, and CPUs becoming increasingly critical for agentic AI workloads, the company appears well-positioned to remain one of the biggest long-term beneficiaries of the AI boom.

What Do Analysts Expect for AMD Stock?

Wall Street analysts remain highly bullish on AMD stock, as reflected in its consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Among the 45 analysts covering the stock, 35 have a “Strong Buy,” two issue a “Moderate Buy” rating, and eight analysts recommend a “Hold” rating. The average price target is $456.95, which suggests 10% potential upside from current levels.