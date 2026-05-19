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Cattle Posting Tuesday Gains at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are trading with 65 cent to $1.65 gains at midday. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, up just 1,427 contracts. Cash trade was mostly $260-265 in the South last week, with northern trade at $408-415 dressed and up to $265 live. Feeder cattle futures are in rally mode on Tuesday, up $4 to $4.40 at midday, with front month May up 92 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.46 to $367.63 on May 15.

The Monday Crop Progress report showed US pasture ratings at 28% in good/excellent category, down 3% from last week. The inclusive Brugler500 index was down 8 points (100-500 point scale) to 267.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $1.87. Choice boxes were up $3.61 to $395.75, while Select was 98 cents higher at $393.88. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 106,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from the Monday prior but 8,055 head below the same Monday last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $255.025, up $1.650,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $247.800, up $0.650,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.825, up $0.875,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.725, up $0.925

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $363.225, up $4.375

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $360.475, up $4.275


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 239.300s +0.350 +0.15%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 247.250s +0.100 +0.04%
Live Cattle
LEM26 254.550s +1.175 +0.46%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 363.650s +4.800 +1.34%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 369.575s +0.775 +0.21%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 361.000s +4.800 +1.35%
Feeder Cattle

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