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Cerebras Just Rocketed Onto the Nasdaq. The Biggest IPO of 2026 Isn’t a Buy Here.

Nauman Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock

The AI infrastructure boom just delivered its loudest market debut yet. Cerebras Systems (CBRS), the chipmaker behind a processor roughly the size of a dinner plate, began trading on May 14 under the CBRS ticker. But CBRS stock didn’t just open — it exploded. After pricing at $185 following two upward revisions to its initial public offering (IPO) range, shares began trading at $350 and finished the session at $311.07, giving the company a market value of roughly $95 billion. The $5.55 billion raise instantly became the largest IPO of 2026, surpassing every other listing this year.

The AI chip sector has been surging for months, with semiconductor exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering triple-digit gains as hyperscalers and AI labs race to secure more computing power. Cerebras is stepping directly into that momentum, claiming inference speeds up to 15 times faster than traditional GPU clusters. 

The big question now is whether the company can justify its eye-popping first-day valuation.

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Cerbras Systems Is a Different Kind of Chip Company

Cerebras is not a conventional chipmaker. The company builds wafer-scale processors, which means it turns an entire silicon wafer into one giant chip. That design is aimed at inference, the part of AI that runs already-trained models.

Management says the setup can deliver inference speeds that are far ahead of traditional GPU clusters. That pitch matters because the AI race is not just about training models anymore. It is also about running them cheaply and quickly at scale.

That is where CBRS stock gets tricky. At its May 14 closing price, Cerebras was valued at nearly $95 billion against 2025 revenue of $510 million. That implies a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of roughly 186.3 times, which is a very demanding number by any standard.

For context, Nvidia (NVDA) trades at about 26.4 times sales while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) trades at 21.1 times sales. So, Cerebras is not just expensive. It is priced as though almost everything will go right from here.

The first-day frenzy also showed how much demand was chasing the deal. The order book was reportedly oversubscribed more than 20 times, and the company had to raise its range twice before pricing above the top end. That kind of response can support a stock in the near term. It can also leave very little margin for error.

Cerebras' Financial Picture

Cerebras filed updated fiscal 2025 figures in its Form S-1, and the growth was real. Revenue rose 76% year-over-year (YOY) to $510 million from $290.3 million a year earlier. The company also reported net income of $237.8 million for 2025, a sharp turnaround from its $481.6 million loss in 2024.

But the headline profit was helped by an accounting gain. Roughly $363 million of that result came from extinguishing a forward contract tied to G42, which is a non-cash item. Strip that out, and the underlying business still posted an operating loss of about $145.9 million.

The rest of the picture looks mixed, too. Adjusted EPS came in at about $1.38, but that figure was also boosted by the same non-cash item. Free cash flow was -$392.8 million. The new money from the offering changes the balance for Cerebras, but it does not change the fact that this is a capital-intensive business.

Big Contracts Help, But Execution Still Matters

Cerebras does have a meaningful backlog to lean on. Management expects to recognize about 15% of its $24.6 billion backlog across 2026 and 2027, which would imply a sizable revenue ramp if customers keep spending.

The company has also landed some notable deals. OpenAI has a multiyear agreement with Cerebras valued at more than $20 billion for 750 megawatts of AI compute capacity. Amazon's (AMZN) AWS has also signed a binding term sheet to deploy Cerebras CS-3 systems inside its data centers.

These contracts matter because they give the firm a path beyond a narrow customer base. They also help Cerebras look like more than just a one-hit IPO story.

The Bottom Line

Cerebras Systems has a truly unique chip, a massive backlog, and relationships with two of the major AI companies. But the stock is currently outpaced in trailing and looking like the next five years of growth have passed. Investors don't have to feel bad about CBRS stock, it's just that they're now right on the verge of being correct. If you're a long-hold investor, you might be better off being patient.


On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 220.58 -1.74 -0.78%
Nvidia Corp
AMD 414.39 -6.60 -1.57%
Adv Micro Devices
AMZN 263.00 -1.86 -0.70%
Amazon.com Inc
CBRS 290.90 -5.75 -1.94%
Cerebras Systems Inc

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