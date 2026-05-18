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Cotton Getting a Modest Pop Higher on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

Cotton price action is up 50 to 91 points so far on Monday morning. Futures rounded out the Friday session with contracts down 151 to 333 points. July was 412 points in the red last week, with December falling 355 points. The US dollar index was $0.467 higher at $99.195. Crude oil was up $4.49 at $105.66 on the day.

On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

CFTC data showed managed money adding another 8,386 contracts of cotton futures and options to their net long in the week ending on 5/12, taking it to 59,570 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday now has the US export business at 10.863 million RB, which is 97% of the USDA forecast and lags the 105% average sales pace. Export shipments are 71% of the USDA forecast and behind the 73% average pace.

The Seam showed sales of just 6 bales on May 14, at an average price of 60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on Thursday at 96.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 6,670 bales on 5/14, with the certified stocks level at 193,114 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points on Thursday at 71.87 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 80.61, down 333 points, currently up 91 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 81.89, down 259 points, currently up 53 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 82.53, down 253 points, currently up 49 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 82.27 +0.74 +0.91%
Cotton #2
CTN26 81.38 +0.77 +0.96%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 82.40 +0.49 +0.60%
Cotton #2

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