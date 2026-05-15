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Cerebras Stock Pulls Back After Blockbuster IPO. Here's What's Next for the Potential Nvidia Rival.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Cerebras (CBRS) shares are paring back some of their explosive post-debut gains as investors lock in profits following what was the largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2026. 

The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker raised $5.55 billion through the IPO as it priced shares at $185, landing a fully diluted valuation of a whopping $56 billion. 

Despite today’s pullback, Cerebras stock continues to trade well above the initially targeted range, signaling massive institutional appetite for a potential challenger to Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance.  

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Is Cerebras Stock Already Overvalued?

While skeptics would point to valuation concerns following CBRS shares’ post-debut run, the long-term bull case for the company rests on its state-of-the-art Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE-3). 

Unlike conventional chips, the Sunnyvale-headquartered firm builds a single processor the size of a dinner plate, roughly 58x larger than Nvidia’s flagship chips.

This eliminates the lag time introduced when data travels between smaller chips, making WSE-3 a specialized powerhouse for AI inference. 

In short, Cerebras Systems Inc is worth owning because as artificial intelligence workloads explode into billions of queries per day, inference efficiency will become a game-changing variable. 

Strategic Partnerships Warrant Buying CBRS Shares

Risk-tolerant investors should consider gaining exposure to Cerebras shares because the firm’s commercial exposure is equally impressive.  

CBRS has already secured a $20 billion multi-year deal with OpenAI on top of a strategic partnership with Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) as well. 

While skeptics point to a heavy reliance on UAE-based customers, these new Western contracts are rapidly diversifying the company’s revenue stream.  

With a 47% net margin and $510 million in revenue last year, Cerebras isn’t just a story stock — it’s a highly profitable hardware titan with a $5.5 billion war chest ready to fund the next era of AI infrastructure. 

Cerebras IPO Was Massively Oversubscribed

Investors should also note that Cerebras Systems’ offering was oversubscribed by roughly 20 times, which forced management to lift its IPO price range twice before ultimately going live at $185.

This signals massive buy-side conviction that may help CBRS stock push further up as the year unfolds. 


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 224.93 -10.81 -4.59%
Nvidia Corp
AMZN 263.00 -4.22 -1.58%
Amazon.com Inc
CBRS 281.50 -29.57 -9.51%
Cerebras Systems Inc

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