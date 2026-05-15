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Versant Surged After First Earnings Report. What Comes Next for VSNT Stock

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Versant (VSNT) remains in focus after posting its first quarterly earnings as a standalone firm. The mass media company spun off from Comcast in January 2026. 

On Thursday, the CNBC owner delivered a “beat and raise,” with Q1 revenue coming in at $1.69 billion on diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99, both exceeding Street estimates. 

At the time of writing, Versant stock is up more than 50% versus its year-to-date low. 

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests Versant Stock Is Headed

Options traders seem to be looking past the year-on-year decline in net income to $286 million, a side effect of the $2.95 billion debt taken on during the spin-off, focusing instead on Versant’s operational momentum. 

The upper price on contracts expiring Aug. 21 sits at nearly $45 currently, signaling potential for another 5% upside from current levels. 

Despite an explosive run in VSNT stock in recent months, its relative strength index (RSI) still sits in the early 60s only, reinforcing that it has more room to run before hitting overbought territory.

Note that Versant is currently going for less than 1x sales – a valuation multiple that makes it much cheaper to own than its media industry peers. 

Why the Derivatives Market Is Bullish on VSNT Shares

For long-term investors, the Q1 print offered ample reason to stick with Versant shares in 2026. In the first quarter, the company’s “platforms business” grew significantly to offset weakness in linear TV advertising. 

VSNT also posted a sharp increase in digital engagement, with the MS NOW brand reaching more than 1.6 billion views on YouTube and TikTok. 

Moreover, the recent acquisition of StockStory, an artificial intelligence-driven financial insights platform, signals a high-tech pivot for CNBC that may help unlock a new direct-to-consumer revenue stream. 

A rather lucrative 3.51% dividend yield is another strong reason to have Versant in your investment portfolio. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Versant Media Group?

Despite the aforementioned tailwinds, Wall Street firms recommend caution in playing VSNT shares at current levels. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Versant Media Group sits at “Hold,” with the mean target at nearly $42, roughly the same as the price at which it’s trading already. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VSNT 41.89 -2.54 -5.72%
Versant Media Group Inc

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