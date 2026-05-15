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SailPoint Stock’s Big Rally Could Be the Start of a Nice Comeback as Identity Security Takes Center Stage

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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  • SailPoint (SAIL) shares surged more than 11% on Thursday, but that still leaves the stock 50% below its March 2025 high.
  • The stock currently maintains a “Strong Buy” consensus among analysts.
  • While Cerebras Systems (CBRS) dominated headlines with a massive 64% IPO-day pop, SailPoint’s steady progress toward a $1.1 billion ARR threshold may offer a more grounded alternative for long-term investors.
  • The technical picture for SAIL looks encouraging, arguing for more than a “dead cat bounce.”

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $6.7 billion, SailPoint (SAIL) is a leader in identity security and governance, providing automated solutions to manage user access across enterprise applications. The company is currently a “controlled company” under the majority ownership of Thoma Bravo following its transition back to public markets. 

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with notably improving technicals, a combination of momentum, strength, and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. SAIL checks those boxes.

SAIL has rallied from its recent low around $10.30 just 5 weeks ago in early April. Its 20-day moving average is firming, though it has yet to accelerate higher. The PPO indicator is curving upward, a sign of increasing momentum as the stock attempts to fill the gap created by recent analyst price target cuts. With the stock finally breaking above its $12 short-term resistance, the path toward the $18 analyst average consensus is now in play.

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Barchart Technical Indicators for SailPoint

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

  • The 50-day moving average posted its first “BUY” signal since going to “SELL: back on Jan. 8, when SAIL was way up at $20 a share.
  • The stock is gradually climbing back from the depths of a 100% “SELL” on Barchart’s Snapshot Opinion system. It currently stands at 64% “SELL,” but moving in the right direction now.
  • The stock just cleared a resistance level of around $12.50 after three failed attempts since late last month. That could be a “canary in a coal mine,” but in a positive way.
  • The PPO indicator is nearing the pivotal zero mark from below, something this stock has failed to do since last December. 

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

  • $6.7 billion market capitalization.
  • Price to book of 0.95x (selling below book value).
  • Annual sales trend just crossed above $1 billion.
  • Sells at 36x forward earnings, which is not excessive for a small growth company. 

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on SailPoint

  • Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 23 analysts rate SAIL a “Strong Buy,” with 19 “Buy” Ratings and only 1 “Sell” Rating.
  • Price Targets: 12-month targets range from a conservative $15.00 to a high of $25, with an average consensus near $19.

The Bottom Line on SailPoint

SailPoint is currently emerging from a deep technical trough, having successfully cleared initial resistance at $12.00 on heavy accumulation. While the stock’s performance since its IPO has been underwhelming compared to flashier peers, its massive growth in SaaS recurring revenue suggests the underlying business is stronger than the share price indicates.

This is an uphill climb for sure. But investing is about return for the risk taken. And with upside targets of $16, $18, and $22 now more realistic, SAIL represents a higher risk opportunity. 

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SAIL 13.53 +0.35 +2.66%
Sailpoint Inc
CBRS 299.85 -11.22 -3.61%
Cerebras Systems Inc

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