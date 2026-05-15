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Cattle Look to Round Out the Week After Retreating on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures retreated from early gains on Thursday with contracts down 32 to 72 cents at the close. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, down just 813 contracts. Cash trade has seen some $260 sales in the South this week with, with northern trade at $408-415 dressed and $265 live. Feeder cattle futures posted $1.20 to $2.92 losses on Thursday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 9 cents to $373.23 on May 13. 

The Thursday APHIS update on the New World Screwworm showed a total of 1,831 active cases of in Mexico as of Wednesday. There were 144 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas (7 within a range of 85-97 miles of the US border), 62 active in Nuevo Leon (14 within a range of 79-99 miles of the US border), and 12 in Coahuila.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 7,538 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on May 7. That was the second lowest for the calendar year. Mexico was the buyer of 2,000 MT, with Korea buying 1,300 MT. Shipments were pegged at 12,531 MT, which was back down from last year. South Korea was the top destination of 4,300 MT, with 3,200 MT headed to Japan.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at a $1.55 premium to Select. Choice boxes were down $1.23 to $387.45, while Select was 42 cents lower at $389.00. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 108,000 head, taking the weekly total to 426,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from last week but 34,262 head below the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $252.075, down $0.725,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.150, down $0.325,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.075, down $0.525,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.575, up $0.250,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.000, down $2.925,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $355.225, down $2.750,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 238.075s -0.525 -0.22%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 246.150s -0.325 -0.13%
Live Cattle
LEM26 252.075s -0.725 -0.29%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 358.000s -2.925 -0.81%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 367.575s +0.250 +0.07%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 355.225s -2.750 -0.77%
Feeder Cattle

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