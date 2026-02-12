Hog Losses Continue on Thursday

Lean hog futures ended Thursday with contracts down $1.75 to $2.02, as soon to expire February was down 15 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.95 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.22 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 20 cents higher on Feb 6 at $86.52.

Export Sales data showed a total of 28,643 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 2/5. Mexico was the top buyer of 12,000 MT, with 7,100 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were tallied at 36,991 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $1.88 higher at $95.65 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 456,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.922 million head. That was 25,000 head above last week but 27,013 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $86.750, down $0.150,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $91.825, down $2.025