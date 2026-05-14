Cattle Holding onto Thursday Gains at Midday

Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures are showing 67 cent to $1.37 higher trade at Thursday’s midday. Cash trade has seen some $260 sales in the South early this week, with northern trade at $408-410. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $1.35 to $1.95 gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 52 cents to $373.14 on May 12.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 7,538 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on May 7. That was the second lowest for the calendar year. Shipments were pegged at 12,531 MT, which was back down from last year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at a 66 cent premium to Select. Choice boxes were down a penny to $388.67, while Select was 75 cents lower at $389.33. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 108,000 head, taking the weekly total to 318,000 head. That was up 5,000 head from last week but 20,727 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $253.475, up $0.675,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $247.825, up $1.350,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $239.975, up $1.375,

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $369.275, up $1.950

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $362.300, up $1.375