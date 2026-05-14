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Enphase Energy Just Opened New U.S. Preorders. ENPH Stock Is Soaring.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock
A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock

Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock is in focus on Thursday after the clean energy company opened U.S. pre-orders for its much-anticipated GaN-based 548 VA IQ9S Commercial Microinverters.

In its press release, ENPH said the IQ9S is its most powerful microinverter yet. It’s engineered for panels up to 770W and ties directly into 480Y/227V three-phase systems without external transformers.

At the time of writing, Enphase stock is up nearly 20% versus the start of this year.

www.barchart.com

Significance of the IQ9S Launch for Enphase Stock

IQ9S targets the high-margin U.S. commercial solar market, where Enphase has historically had limited penetration compared to its dominant residential business. 

By supporting 600W-770W panels at an industry-leading 97.5% CEC efficiency, the microinverter directly addresses where installers are headed as module wattages climb. 

Crucially, pre-orders double as a tax credit safe-harbor mechanism, pulling forward demand ahead of federal ITC deadlines. 

Domestic manufacturing also positions ENPH shares to capture the FEOC-compliance premium that many commercial project owners now require, a significant competitive differentiator against cheaper overseas alternatives. 

From a technical perspective, the clean energy stock is just as attractive, trading handily above its key moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the mid-60s signaling more room to the upside before hitting overbought territory.  

The Broader Bull Case for ENPH Shares

Even beyond this product milestone, Enphase shares carry a credible long-term bull case. 

In its recently reported quarter, the company topped Street estimates and generated $83 million in free cash flow, highlighting its operational resilience despite macro headwinds. 

Looking further out, ENPH has quietly assembled a TPO safe harbor backlog now totaling nearly $874 million, with sales expected to be recognized between 2027 and 2030 — a multi-year demand runway that string-inverter rivals can’t easily replicate.

Meanwhile, Enphase is expanding its addressable market into the AI infrastructure boom as well, having recently developed an IQ Solid-State Transformer (SST) architecture designed specifically for high-density data centers.

All in all, a deepening commercial portfolio, a locked-in safe harbor backlog, and nascent AI power infrastructure play — ENPH offers a compelling growth story for investors willing to look past near-term volatility. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Enphase Energy

Despite the aforementioned positives, Wall Street firms recommend caution in playing ENPH stock at current levels. 

The consensus rating on Enphase Energy is a “Hold," with a mean price target of $40.70. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ENPH 48.94 +6.94 +16.52%
Enphase Energy Inc

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