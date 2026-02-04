Barchart.com
Hogs Post Early Week Rally, as Traders Look to Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures closed with Monday gains of 80 cents to $1.55 in the front months. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.37 on Tuesday afternoon, up $4.15 from the Monday report. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 7 cents on Jan 30 at $85.71.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Tuesday afternoon report was $1.67 higher to $97.37 per cwt. The rib and belly were the only primals reported higher, with the Rib up $5.06 and belly $15.32 higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday was 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 931,000 head. That was 33,000 head above last week but 32,851 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $88.550, up $0.800,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $98.150, up $1.525

May 26 Hogs  closed at $101.925, up $1.300,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 98.650s +0.500 +0.51%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 88.600 +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 102.125 +0.200 +0.20%
Lean Hogs

