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Under Armour Stock Plummets as Sales Continue to Decline

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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workout class with tension bands by Geert Pieters via Unsplash
workout class with tension bands by Geert Pieters via Unsplash

Under Armour (UAA) shares suffered a devastating decline on Tuesday after the athletic footwear and apparel company reported disappointing results for its fiscal Q4. 

In its fourth financial quarter, UAA’s revenue declined 1% year-over-year to $1.17 billion on a per-share loss of $0.03, which came in one cent below the consensus estimate. 

Following what was the worst single-day loss for Under Armour stock, it’s trading more than 25% below its year-to-date high in late February. 

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Should You Buy the Dip in Under Armour Stock?

Investors are cautioned against buying the post-earnings dip in UAA shares primarily because the company’s full-year guidance came in sharply below Street estimates. 

In fiscal 2027, management expects revenue to decline slightly on up to $0.12 a share of earnings, significantly below the $0.23 per share that analysts had called for. 

This means that Under Armour continues to struggle with regaining operating leverage, and its turnaround remains stalled rather than accelerating. 

Even from a technical perspective, the stock currently sits firmly below its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the late 20s indicating intense selling pressure.

Margin Compression to Stall UAA’s Share Price Recovery

Gross margin deterioration makes up for another red flag for disciplined investors, declining 470 bps on a GAAP basis to 42% in fiscal Q4. 

This compression reinforces that Under Armour shares are still grappling with material headwinds, including elevated tariffs, rising product costs, pricing issues, and unfavorable regional sales mix. 

On a year-over-year basis, UAA’s cost of goods sold jumped 7.8% in the fourth quarter, reflecting severe external pressures facing the business in 2026. 

And it’s not like the company pays a healthy dividend to incentivize ownership despite weakening fundamentals. 

Under Armour’s market cap has shrunk to roughly $2.1 billion, reflecting a business that generates the same $5 billion in annual revenue as it did five years ago while struggling to showcase a viable path back to profitability. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Under Armour

Heading into the Q4 print, Wall Street had a consensus “Hold” rating on UAA stock with the mean price target of $7.25. 

However, downward revisions may follow after the company’s lackluster fourth-quarter financials and concerning guidance for its fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UAA 5.11 +0.08 +1.59%
Under Armour

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