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Hogs Rallying on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are in rally mode on Wednesday, with contracts up $3 to $3.25, as nearby May is down a nickel. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.17 on Wednesday morning, up 24 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 7 cents on May 11 at $90.48.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was back up $1.40 at $96.92 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 491,000 head, with the weekly total at 953,000 head. That is down 14,000 head from the previous week and 6,710 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $90.875, down $0.050,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $101.575, up $3.150

Jul 26 Hogs are at $106.125, up $3.175,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 100.875s +2.450 +2.49%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 90.900s -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 105.875s +2.925 +2.84%
Lean Hogs

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