Chegg Was Once a High-Flying Tech Stock. Its Shares Now Trade Down 99.03% from Record Highs, All Thanks to AI.

Not too long ago, Chegg (CHGG) looked absolutely unbeatable. It was without doubt one of the biggest winners to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, riding a wave of digital learning and remote working all the way to the bank. By the end of 2021, Chegg’s major subscription growth catapulted the company’s market capitalization to almost $15 billion.

Fast-forward five years, and Chegg’s stock has totally bottomed out. We’re talking about a 99% drop in value that equates to just over $1 a share. So, what on earth happened?

Unlike most speculative tech crashes, Chegg’s rapid decline had nothing to do with high interest rates or weak consumer spending. It’s all about artificial intelligence (AI) disruption.

Over the past couple of years, there’s been a lot of market chatter over how AI is changing the industry and forcing companies to evolve. But Chegg is without doubt the clearest example we’ve seen to date of what happens when generative AI suddenly makes a company’s entire business model 100% obsolete.

Shareholders had better take note, because we’re going to see this story playing out more and more frequently in the months and years to come.

How Did AI Break Chegg’s Business Model?

Before we speed right into the key takeaways from this cautionary tale, let’s pump the brakes and look at how everything unraveled for Chegg so quickly.

The company’s core business revolved around a simple and scalable subscription model. Online students paid Chegg a monthly fee to access study guides, tutor support, and homework solutions — and during the pandemic, demand for these services exploded. Remote learning pushed millions of students online, and Chegg was there to offer them a much-needed educational lifeline.

Even after lockdowns came to a close, Chegg’s model seemed bulletproof for a long time. Subscription revenue was consistent, its margins were great, and Wall Street definitely treated Chegg like one of this decade’s big educational technology winners.

But here’s where it all fell apart: Chegg’s model depended on the assumption that students needed an intermediary to get answers. When ChatGPT went public at the end of 2022, that model got turned on its head.

Unfortunately for Chegg, students don’t have to Google homework questions, find Chegg in the search results, and pay for explanations. Now, they can just ask a chatbot and get an instant, direct answer for free. In fact, the generative AI answers are probably even better because they’re delivered in a more conversational and digestible format.

Meanwhile, Google’s rollout of AI-generated search summaries hit Chegg’s search visibility hard. The company relied on search traffic from students researching academic questions. Now, AI overviews answer those questions directly before you can even scroll to the first result.

You can guess what happened after that double disruption. Subscriber growth has reversed by more than 2 million. Traffic has collapsed, revenue has weakened, and margins have been compressed.

Now, the company has shifted from growth mode into survival mode. Chegg has had to cut more than 60% of its workforce, there have been rapid leadership changes, and desperate attempts to sell or privatize. Chegg is still trying to pivot toward AI-powered learning tools, but it’s not looking great.

The company has even tried suing Google over its AI overviews. But all the lawsuits in the world can’t stop a technological shift. Chegg’s business model has simply gone bust, and that’s the uncomfortable reality that investors have now got to confront.

Why Can Investors Learn from Chegg's Collapse?

It’s easy to look at Chegg and call it a niche education stock that ran into bad luck. The truth is a little harder to digest.

At the end of the day, what happened to Chegg is essentially the new blueprint for how AI disruption occurs — and the pattern is incredibly straightforward.

First, a promising company creates a profitable business around the organization, distribution, or simplification of data. Then, AI enters the equation and starts generating that same data directly to users. This bypasses the middleman, and that once-promising company starts collapsing faster than management can react to save it.

That’s the important lesson here. AI doesn’t have to compete with a company directly in order to disrupt it. Sometimes, it just inadvertently removes the need for that company altogether.

Bearing that in mind, there are more than a few industries that now look vulnerable to this same dynamic. Think about all the businesses built around repetitive knowledge work, information aggregation, and search-driven traffic. They’re all going to be facing pressure from generative AI, and the people investing in those companies need to start asking harder questions about the durability of their respective business models.

Questions about whether AI can replicate a company’s core service, data ownership, and reliance on search traffic have to be at the forefront of every investment decision moving forward.

At the end of the day, Chegg’s 99% collapse is a cautionary tale you can’t afford to forget. This isn’t about one struggling education company and its fall from grace. This is about how generative AI can singlehandedly destroy a business model without even trying.

So, keep a close eye on the warning signs. There are probably quite a few high-flying companies out there that still look profitable. But it’s pretty shocking how quickly AI can rip the rug right out from under them.