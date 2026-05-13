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Corn Slipping Back Early on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay

Corn prices are down fractionally to a penny so far on Wednesday AM trade. Futures held on Tuesday, with contracts up 4 to 5 cents at the close. A limit rally in the wheat market was supportive. Open interest was down 10,034 contracts. There were 36 deliveries against May futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 cents to $4.39. 

The May WASDE report from Tuesday morning saw a 15 mbu increase to the US ending stocks projection to 2.142 bbu, via a 15 mbu cut to ethanol. The first 2026/27 US balance sheet from the World Ag Outlook Board showed an ending stocks at 1.957 bbu slightly above the average trade estimate. The 2026 US production number was tallied at 15.995 bbu, with yield seen at 183 bpa. 

Brazil production was raised 3 MMT by USDA to 135 MMT, with Argentina up 7 MMT to 59 MMT. World Ending stocks were up 2.14 MMT to 296.95 MMT for old crop. New crop carryout was pegged at 277.54 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.80, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

Nearby Cash  was $4.39 1/1, up 5 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.86 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $5.02, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

New Crop Cash  was $4.55 1/8, up 4 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 505-0 +3-0 +0.60%
Corn
ZCN26 483-2 +3-2 +0.68%
Corn
ZCK26 470-0 +2-6 +0.59%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.6694 +0.0301 +0.65%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.4237 +0.0347 +0.79%
US Corn Price Idx

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