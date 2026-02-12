Barchart.com
Cotton Holding higher on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 9 to 15 points across the front months on Thursday. Crude oil futures are down $1.90 per barrel on the day at $62.72. The US dollar index is up $0.164 to $96.885.

The National Cotton Council estimates the US cotton planted area total at 9 million acres this year according to their annual survey. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed a total of 231,031 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on February 5. That was back down from the week prior, but still 22.3% above the same week last year. Shipments were 188,597 RB, a 3-week low.

The Seam showed sales of 11,722 bales sold on 2/11, averaging 57.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Wednesday at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,136 bales February 11, with the certified stocks level at 102,232 bales. The Adjusted World Price for the current week is 49.78 cents/lb. It will be updated later today. 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 62.08, up 9 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 64.19, up 15 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.82, up 13 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.29 +0.25 +0.39%
Cotton #2
CTH26 62.26 +0.27 +0.44%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

