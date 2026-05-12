Corn Holding onto Tuesday Gains

Corn futures are holding up on Tuesday, despite a USDA report more on the bear side of things. Contracts are up 3 to 4 cents The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 3/4 cents to $4.38 3/4.

The May WASDE report from this morning saw a 15 mbu increase to the US ending stocks projection to 2.142 bbu, via a 15 mbu cut to ethanol. The first 2026/27 US balance sheet from the World Ag Outlook Board showed an ending stocks at 1.957 bbu slightly above the average trade estimate. The 2026 US production number was tallied at 15.995 bbu, with yield seen at 183 bpa.

Brazil production was raised 3 MMT by USDA to 135 MMT, with Argentina up 7 MMT to 59 MMT. World Ending stocks were up 2.14 MMT to 296.95 MMT for old crop. New crop carryout was pegged at 277.54 MMT.

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 57% planted as of Sunday, which was 5% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 52%. The crop was also 23% emerged, which is 4 percentage points faster than normal.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.78 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.38 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.85 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $5.01, up 3 1/4 cents,